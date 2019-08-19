Officer fired in the 2014 chokehold death of unarmed arrestee

The New York Police Department has made the decision to fire the officer who is accused of fatally putting Eric Garner in a chokehold in 2014, while attempting to arrest him.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill announced the firing Officer Daniel Pantaleo Monday, based on a recent recommendation of a department disciplinary judge.

According to the report, officers were called to the scene in 2014 because Garner was suspected of illegally selling loose cigarettes.

When Pantaleo arrived at the scene, he attempted to arrest Garner who was much bigger than him. Pantaleo reportedly used two approved restraint tactics on Garner before placing him in the chokehold which is banned by the NYPD. During that time, Garner could be heard crying out, “I can’t breathe.”

Garner reportedly cried out at least 11 times before he fell unconscious.

The medical examiner’s office later reported that the chokehold contributed to Garner’s death.

Federal prosecutors decided not to charge Pantaleo in Garner’s death despite nationwide protest, but he was placed on suspension while awaiting the commissioner’s decision on whether he would continue with the police department or not.

“It is clear that Daniel Pantaleo can no longer serve as a New York City police officer,” Commissioner O’Neill said during a press conference Monday.