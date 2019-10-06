Officer Shoots, Kills Suspect Outside Florida Walmart

A police officer shot and killed a man outside a Walmart in north Florida on Saturday, authorities say.

According to T.K. Waters, Chief of Investigations with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, store employees told them the man had been creating a disturbance and then went outside.

As an officer approached, the suspect crouched down, as if he was trying to hide an item.

.@jsopio on scene of officer involved shooting in the 13200 City Station Drive. Suspect is deceased – no injuries to officer. More information to follow via live briefing. pic.twitter.com/62KkblDJm3 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 5, 2019

Waters says the man turned toward the officer at that point, spraying him in the face and body with an unknown substance.

The officer then fired three shots at the suspect, killing him.

Store employees also told the Sheriff’s Office they had seen the suspect in the store, while armed, on previous occasions.