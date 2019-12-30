Officers to begin ticketing Florida motorists who text and drive starting Jan. 1

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and other law enforcement agencies will be officially issuing tickets for texting while driving starting Wednesday, Jan. 1.

A new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that will make texting while driving a primary offense instead of a secondary offense will be in full effect come 2020.

The texting and driving law went into effect in July in phases. During the first phase, officers would only issue warnings. Then, in October, a ban went into effect on holding a phone while driving through a school or work zone.

Well now, officers will issue tickets starting with a $30 fine plus court costs. If a second violation occurs within five years, the fine doubles to $60 and court costs increase to over $150. Violators will also have points added to their license.

Thanks to the new law, texting while driving is now a primary offense, allowing officers to pull drivers over for texting.