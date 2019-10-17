Official trial date set for Parkland school shooting suspect

On Thursday, a Florida judge set an official trial date for the man suspected of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Valentine’s Day of 2018.

Accused mass murderer Nikolas Cruz will go on trial in January of 2020.

According to the order from Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, all pretrial motions will be heard between Jan. 13 through Jan. 24.

All motions must be filed on or before Dec. 27, 2019, according to the order.

The 21-year-old is charged with 17 counts of premeditated first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

Related content: