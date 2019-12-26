Officials: 26-Year-Old Wife Exploited 77-Year-Old Florida Husband for Nearly $1 Million

A newly married 26-year-old Israeli woman has been arrested on charges alleging that she tried to cash nearly $1 million in checks from her 77-year-old husband’s account.

Lin Helena Halfon was arrested December 16 at Tampa International Airport. She faces charges of money laundering, organized fraud and exploitation of an elderly person.

Court records allege that she stole $666,666 from her husband, Tampa businessman Richard Rappaport. A bank had refused to cash a $1 million cashier’s check last month, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

Halfon told employees at the Tampa Amscot Branch on November 7 that she planned to use the money from a check she was trying to cash to buy a yacht in Miami. The bank refused to cash the check, since Rappaport’s name was also on it.

A short time later, Halfon returned to the bank with the same request, but had three separate checks for $333,333 each. Amscot employees again refused, but made copies of her Israeli passport, U.S. visa and the questionable checks, and contacted law enforcement.

According to the arrest warrant, Rappaport told investigators he wanted to give her the benefit of the doubt when they informed him of the situation, so that she would not be deported. Investigators later discovered that Halfon was able to have an Orlando business cash two of the checks.

Subsequently, Rappaport told authorities on December 10 that he now feels that he was a victim of fraud.

A judge set Halfon’s bail at $1 million.