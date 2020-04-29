Officials Arrest Suspect in January I-4, I-95 Vehicle Shootings

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says they have their suspect in last January’s string of BB gun shootings involving 19 vehicles along I-4 and I-95.

Officials have charged 21-year-old Deon Anthony Jones with 19 counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and felony criminal mischief. Deputies explain that Jones was already in custody for other charges in the Duval County Jail when detectives arrested him on Tuesday.

They add that 22-year-old Tiyana Anderson is believed to be the person who was driving the vehicle during the shootings. She is also wanted on principal charges in connection to each of Jones’ charges.

Deputies say they responded on New Year’s Day to several reports of shots fired at cars traveling along I-4 and I-95 in Volusia County.

UPDATE: After a joint investigation with @FHPJacksonville, we're charging 2 people in the BB-gun shootings of 19 vehicles on I-4 and I-95 back in January. Details at https://t.co/2ADN3nxYEk pic.twitter.com/4SVshsq0TF — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) April 29, 2020

“Each of the victims’ vehicles had damage consistent with BB projectiles,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “Similar incidents were also reported across Seminole, Flagler, and St. Johns counties around the same timeframe.”

One of the victims provided a tag number and suspect vehicle description to authorities. It states: “The tag reported in St. Johns was assigned to a vehicle registered to Jones’ grandparents, and that vehicle was soon located by FHP troopers in Jacksonville. There were BBs visible on the floorboard, and the passenger side mirror was broken in a way that appeared consistent with being shot by someone inside the vehicle.”

Deputies confirmed that Jones used a BB gun to randomly shoot at the 19 vehicles while Anderson drove. The total property damage was estimated to be about $12,000.

Jones reportedly has a lengthy criminal history that includes armed robbery, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, and dealing in stolen property. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

Anderson is not in custody at this time.