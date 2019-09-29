Officials Capture 11-Foot Burmese Python Swimming Off South Florida Coast

Wildlife officials in South Florida say they captured a giant Burmese python swimming about a mile off the coast of Biscayne Bay on Friday.

The snake is categorized as an invasive species which has damaged our state’s swampland ecosystem. For example, foxes and cottontail rabbits have “effectively disappeared.”

The one posted on Biscayne National Park’s Facebook page measured 11 feet long and weighed 31 pounds. Officials used a net to capture it.