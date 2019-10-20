Officials: Coral Springs Firefighter Found Dead; Homicide Investigation Underway

Broward County Sheriff’s deputies say a person who was found dead Saturday morning was a Coral Springs firefighter.

Authorities have identified the man as 39-year-old Christopher Allen Randazzo of Pompano Beach.

They found his body on Saturday morning around 6 a.m., after responding to a medical distress call at an apartment complex at 4520 El Mar Drive in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

The sheriff’s office says homicide detectives are also involved in the investigation.

Television cameras showed the building on El Mar Drive cordoned off with crime scene tape.

This is a developing story.