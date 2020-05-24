Officials: Five Victims of Weekend Broward Shooting Not Cooperating

Sunrise Police are still investigating a shooting that sent five men to area hospitals early Saturday morning.

Officer Otishia Browning-Smith, police spokeswoman, says the men, all of whom are between the ages of 26 and 44, are expected to survive.

Authorities have not released their identities, and Browning-Smith says none of the men are cooperating with detectives at this time.

Police responded to a call about possible gunfire outside of the Peppa Seed restaurant on the 7700 block of NW 44 St. just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

“When we got there, their friends had already taken them to different hospitals,” says Browning-Smith.

However, Sunrise Police believe the shooting may have been the result of a parking lot party that got out of control.