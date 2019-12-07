Officials Identify Suspects in Deadly UPS Shooting

The FBI has identified the armed robbery suspects killed in a shootout this week in Miramar as 41-year-old Lamar Alexander and 41-year-old Ronnie Jerome Hill.

Authorities say the pair held up a jewelry store Thursday afternoon in Coral Gables before carjacking a UPS truck and taking the driver, 27-year-old Frank Ordonez, hostage.

The police chase ended when the suspects and police exchanged gunfire on Miramar Parkway, just west of Flamingo Road.

Ordonez, the two suspects and Richard Cutshaw, a bystander in a car, were killed.

If anyone has information or video about this evening's Coral Gables jewelry store robbery and the subsequent armed carjacking/kidnapping of a UPS driver that ended in Miramar, FL, with the deaths of four people, please call 855-FLA-SAFE (1-855-352-7233) pic.twitter.com/StO1WvJ52a — FBI Miami (@FBIMiamiFL) December 6, 2019

Investigators have not yet determined who killed whom in the shootout.

According to reports, 19 officers from five government agencies fired into the UPS truck. The number of shots fired could exceed 200 rounds.

Alexander served a 10-year sentenced for armed robbery, and Hill served an eight-month sentence for burglary, according to records. Both men were released from prison in 2017.