Officials in Florida are searching for teens who escaped a juvenile center

Authorities in Jacksonville are currently searching for the last remaining teen of 4 who managed to escape a juvenile center after staging a fight in one of the dorm rooms and attacking staff members.

The incident occurred Saturday night at the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice facility.

According to the report, the inmates 16-year-old Tajah Bing, 17-year-old Davionne Baldwin, 16-year-old Tyjuan Monroe, and 17-year-old Marcus Ledbetter staged a fight inside a dorm room then allegedly overpowered employees in the facility’s control room and opened the door. The teens then stole an employees car keys, vehicle, cellphone, and a purse before fleeing the facility altogether.

On Sunday authorities reported that they have captured three of the teens, however, Bing still remains on the run.

ESCAPED INMATES UPDATE #3 Located: Davionne Baldwin Escapee Tajah Bing and the vehicle are still outstanding. Could be anywhere. Escaped from FL Dept. of Juvenile Justice facility. 2015, bronze, Infiniti Q50, FL tag LANE19. Photos attached. Call 911 if you have info. pic.twitter.com/L1j35Mo1ou — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 21, 2019

Officials are offering up to $3,000 for information that leads to his arrest. If you have any information on Bing’s whereabouts you are asked to contact them at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.