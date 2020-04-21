Officials in India rescue tourist living in a cave

Police in India are reporting that they have rescued six tourist who were found living in cave as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The foreign nationals were located earlier this week, almost a month after the country went into a lockdown and prevented several forms of public travel.

Officials say, the four men and two women were living in private hotels but decided to move into the cave together when they realized they were running out of money and could not leave the country.

According to the report, the foreign nationals are from the US, Ukraine, Turkey, France, and Nepal and all arrived in the area separately last year. and had been living in hotels.

The report also noted that the tourist were living in the cave for around 25 days before locals noticed them and contacted authorities:

” After receiving the information, we went to the cave and found the six foreigners. They told us that they decided to move into the cave because they were running out of money. We did their medical tests and sent the to a quarantine centre,” Police official Rakendra Singh Kathait told journalist Raju Gusain.

At least one of the rescued spoke the local language and was able to secure food for the group with the little money they did have.

The tourist have since been sent to a private religious retreat where their accommodations and food have been paid for by the government.