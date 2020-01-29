Officials increase security measures for Super Bowl 54

Miami-Dade Police officers are preparing for the worst as they increase security measures ahead of Super Bowl 54 that take places in Miami, Feb.2nd.

Police say those who will be in attendance at Super Bowl 54 will be going through checkpoints similar to those at airports on Sunday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations will also be taking place in the air and ocean. Officials say they will have Black Hawk helicopters patrolling the area. K-9 units will also be patrolling the area to sniff out explosives.

Last week, authorities used X-ray units to monitor trucks going into the stadium prior to the game.

Officials say they have been preparing for months and are ready for anything.

Police say the goal is to plan for the worst, and expect for the best.