Officials: Indiana Man Enticed Broward Children to Perform Sex Acts Through Electronics

A 59-year-old Indiana man is accused of contacting children in Broward County and talking them into exposing themselves on their cellphones or computers.

Pierre Alexander Detarnowsky, Jr. was arrested in Brown County, Indiana, on October 1 on four charges, including solicitation of a minor for unlawful sexual activity via computer and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12 to 16 years of age by an offender over 18, court records show.

He was extradited back to Broward County and jailed on November 21.

Officials added eight more charges at his court hearing on Saturday. They include transmitting material by electronic device that is harmful to minors and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Detarnowsky’s preliminary bond on the eight additional charges totals $200,000.

According to the arrest report, he used online services between September 25, 2018 and April 7 of this year to “seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child… to engage in unlawful sexual activity via a two-way communication device, to wit: a cellphone.”

The report also states that on March 27, he contacted a 12- to 16-year old child and asked the minor to fondle themselves.

Last April, while in Indiana, Detarnowsky transmitted to a child here in South Florida, “an image, information or data that is harmful to minors,” according to the report.

Another court hearing is scheduled for Monday.