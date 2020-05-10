Officials Issue New Guidelines for Barber Shops, Cosmetic Salons

As barber shops and beauty salons in Florida prepare to reopen this week, they will have to follow new rules to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation released new guidelines over the weekend for barber shops, cosmetology salons and cosmetology specialty salons, for when they open on Monday, May 11, for the first time in more than a month.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday issued an executive order allowing such venues to reopen.

The guidelines make it mandatory for the businesses to take customers by appointment only. In addition, they must allow at least 15 minutes between said appointments, and will not be permitted to take group appointments.

Employees will also be required to wear masks while performing personal services.

The state is encouraging the businesses to thoroughly clean their facilities and supplies before reopening, and to continue doing so every day.

Officials are also asking businesses to provide masks for their clients and to remove any unnecessary, frequently touched items, such as magazines, newspapers, and service menus from customer areas.

