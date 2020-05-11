Officials launch page to file social distancing complaints about businesses

With businesses reopening across Florida and social distance measures still in place, many are wondering how they can report businesses not enforcing executive orders to their customers.

Officials have added a page on the My Florida license website where consumers can do just that.

The website features a list of executive orders and a breakdown on what each one allows or prohibits.

Users are encouraged to read through the orders before filing a complaint and explanation of that complaint.

The website asks you to leave your name and email, however, you can always remain anonymous.

Click here to visit the website MyFloridalicense.com.

