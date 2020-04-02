Officials: Man Exposed Himself to Online Central Florida Class

School officials in Central Florida say a man exposed himself to students after hacking into an online class being held by a public school.

Orange County Public Schools in Orlando told its teachers in a letter Thursday that the man had gained unauthorized access to the Zoom video conferencing lesson and exposed himself to the class.

The document encouraged teachers to use the “waiting room” function in Zoom, which allows the host to control when a participant joins a meeting.

A message was also sent to the parents of the eighth grade students at Wolf Lake Middle School who were affected.

The Apopka Police Department has not said if a suspect has been identified, but told an Orlando television station that no arrests have been made.

“Zoom is not a district supported application and the district has strongly encouraged teachers to use district supported applications such as Big Blue Button and Canvas for their video conferencing needs,” an Orange County spokesperson said.

As with many school districts around the country, Orange County is conducting online classes due to the coronavirus pandemic.