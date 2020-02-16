Officials Search for Man Caught in Rip Current Near Fort Pierce

Several agencies are searching for a man who was reportedly swept out to sea late on Saturday afternoon after being caught in a rip current at Fort Pierce Inlet State Park.

According to 27-year-old Anthony Gram’s family, he saved his 11-year-old and 13-year-old stepchildren from the rip current just before disappearing.

The Coast Guard adds that Gram was last seen wearing dark navy blue or black shorts.

.@USCG, @MyFWC, @PSLPolice are searching for a man in the water near Fort Pierce State Park, Florida. Anthony Graham, age 27, is an African-American man last seen wearing dark, navy blue or black shorts. If you have any information, please call 786-367-7649. pic.twitter.com/ZxkvczT0nR — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 16, 2020

Rescue crews from the Coast Guard, Port St. Lucie Police Department and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission are searching the water.

Anyone with information about Gram’s whereabouts is being urged to call the Coast Guard at (786) 367-7649.