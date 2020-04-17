Officials warn of COVID-19 texting scam

There are no shortage of scams surrounding the coronavirus and we are here to add another one to the list.

Authorities in Maine are warning about a new text scam that tells the user that they have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus. The message then offers a link where the addressee can reportedly find out where they can get tips and can get tested.

The Thomaston Police Department , however, is reporting that this text message is not real and that the worst thing you could do is click the link provided in the message.

Once you click the link, you will be taken to an error page, but because you clicked the link, the scammer has access to your phone and all of it’s information.

Thomaston Police shared the image to their Facebook page.

“The virus is not the only invisible enemy,” the department wrote in the Facebook post. “Be vigilant against all threats!”

The Better Business Bureau is also reporting that there are scammers sending text messages claiming to be from a governmental agency. These messages also have a link which will add malware to your device once it is clicked.