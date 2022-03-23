Oh, Great! A Haunted Rock In Japan with a Demon Trapped Inside Just Split in Two

If’ you’re superstitious this is probably a big deal, I just say, “way to set the bar, little demon. Welcome to 2022.”

After 900+ years Japan’s Sessho-seki stone split in two releasing a supposed demon named Tamamo-no-Mae.

Ancient Japanese 'killing stone' said to contain evil demon has cracked open https://t.co/6Hv6394dF8 pic.twitter.com/qEK2NTKmed — New York Post (@nypost) March 8, 2022

“a beautiful woman who had been part of a secret plot hatched by a feudal warlord to kill Emperor Toba, who reigned from 1107-1123.” [MORE]