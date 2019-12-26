"Oh, What a World:" Kacey Musgraves shares video of female-led drone show set to her song

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAKacey Musgraves used her performance at Intersect Festival in Las Vegas December 6 as a way to highlight women in technology.

Kacey was one of several artists to perform at the festival on the Las Vegas Strip that centered around uniting music, art and technology. She partnered with Intel to create a drone light show set to her song "Oh, What a World." During her set at the innovative festival, a female-led team at Intel used 500 drones to create such shapes as butterflies, a jellyfish and a heart that lit up the sky while she performed the song on stage.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Kacey afterward, you can see how the show came together, along with clips of the drones magically illuminating the sky with graphics that relate to the song.

"It was a very unique experience working with such a rock star like Kacey. It was very important for us to create her aesthetic," describes Charlene Teets, one of the designers on the Intel Drone Light Show team.

The performance was also part of a $50,000 donation to Amazon Web Services' initiative, Girls in Tech.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.