Ohio Man Hopes to Sue Miami Super Bowl Halftime Show for being Sinful

Was the Super Bowl LIV halftime show sexy or sinful? It depends on who you ask. But is it worth suing over?

A prominent Christian activist was appalled by the pole dancing and crotch shots during the Super Bowl halftime show in Miami and he wants to file a class-action lawsuit against the NFL.

Dave Daubenmire is the leader of Pass the Salt Ministries calls the performance by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira “Super Bowl Porn Show.”

“They got crotch shots flying everywhere at the Super Bowl, and they don’t have any warnings,” he said on in a video segment on Periscope.

Daubenmire suggested that he should file a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, Pepsi, and his cable company for “piping pornography into his house.” He said that he was worried that the halftime show would keep him from getting into heaven, and that watching it put him in “danger of hell fire.”

The 67-year-old said that the halftime show was “discriminatory” against Christians and that he wants to file an $867 trillion lawsuit against the league.