Ohio officials slam Trump, GOP after Dayton visit

Ohio officials did not have nice things to say about Trump or Republicans following the President’s visit to Dayton on Wednesday.

President Trump’s visit came in the wake of a mass shooting which occurred in Dayton Sunday and claimed the lives of nine people.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says he plead with President Trump to take assault weapons off the streets of America.

Asked if both political parties are to blame for failing to address mass shootings, Sen. Sherrod Brown says, “No.” “We can’t get anything done in the Senate because Mitch McConnell and the president of the United States are in bed with the gun lobby.” https://t.co/0UBgQpT9bz pic.twitter.com/maKcNDSJed — ABC News (@ABC) August 7, 2019

Talking to reporters Wednesday along with Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, the Ohio Democrat said Republicans have “been in bed” with the NRA for years. Mayor Whaley said Wednesday that she told Trump that strengthening gun laws used to be a bipartisan issue, but now “Washington will not move.” Brown added that he’s very concerned that Trump’s rhetoric is dividing the nation. Whaley also noted that it was a good thing Trump didn’t speak in the Oregon District because the community has protested the his “behavior.” Trump has faced severe backlash following two mass shootings that left 31 people dead in less than 24 hours. Americans have called on Trump and lawmakers to find a solution to the mass shooting epidemic that’s been sweeping the nation.

Related content: