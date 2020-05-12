Ohio restaurant installs shower curtains around tables to comply with state orders

Could this be the new normal?

As social-distancing rules continue to be in place, an Ohio restaurant owner is getting ready to reopen for dine-in orders at her breakfast cafe on May 21 by placing shower-curtain liners as dividers between tables.

“I came up with the idea of clear vinyl shower-curtain liners as dividers between tables,” said Kim Shapiro, co-owner of Twisted Citrus in North Canton, Ohio. “They’re suspended from the ceiling with hooks and drop down to where the back of a chair would be. We can spray (the curtains) down with Lysol and COVID cleaner spray,” she said.