OHP: Three Dead in Shooting at Walmart in Oklahoma

At least three people are dead after a shooting inside a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma today.

According to police, shots first rang out in the store located about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City around 10:00 this morning. It’s currently unknown if any other people have been injured at this time or if an arrest in the case has been made.



Red River Tech and Duncan Public Schools were put on lockdown due to the incident. Red River Tech remains on lockdown, however, Duncan Public Schools are no longer on lockdown.