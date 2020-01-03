Oil prices rise due to fear of Iranian retaliation

Officials are noting a surge in international oil prices after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, promised retribution for the death of a top military official killed in an American counter-strike.

Gen. Qassem Suleimani who was the head of Iran’s Quds Forces, was killed in a Trump ordered airstrike at the Baghdad international airport earlier this week.

While it was not dictated what type of retribution Iranian forces have in-store for the US and it’s allies, oil companies have raised their prices due to fears that Iran will make good on previous threats to block the flow of oil from the Persian Gulf to the US and US allies.

As of Friday crude oil prices have jumped 4.5% in London and 4.3 % in the US.

