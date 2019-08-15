Okeechobee woman wanted in statewide truck theft ring

A Florida woman is wanted by The Florida Department of Law Enforcement in connection to a statewide truck theft ring.

Aubrey Lynn Waldron, 37, is one of four suspects in the case, FDLE officials say.

Police have identified the three other suspects as Okeechobee locals Ethan King, 24, Andrew Wheeler, 23, and James Janata, 38.

The suspects are accused of stealing 16 four-wheel-drive trucks worth more than $300,000 in exchange for methamphetamines in four Florida counties including Okeechobee, Glades, Highlands, and Polk.

King faces conspiracy to commit grand theft, grand theft, grand theft of a firearm, burglary of a conveyance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, dealing in stolen property.

Walker is being held on charges of conspiracy to commit grand theft, grand theft.

Janata is being held on charges of dealing in stolen property.

Waldron’s charges are unknown as she remains at large.

