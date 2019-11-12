Oklahoma police officer arrested for killing chief in Florida

An Oklahoma police officer is behind bars on murder charges in Florida in connection to the death of his police chief.

Officials say 44-year-old Lucky Miller was found dead in his Hilton hotel room Sunday evening after security was called to the room over reports of a disturbance.

Michael Patrick Nealey, 49, was arrested and charged with murder Monday after what authorities described as an alcohol-fueled brawl in a Florida Panhandle hotel room between himself and the victim.

Police said there was no weapon found at the scene, and a cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

The lawmen traveled to the sunshine state for a conference and were staying at the Hilton hotel in Pensacola Beach, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Nealey is being held at the Escambia County Jail without bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 5.

An interim police chief has been appointed to the town of Mannford, Okla. for the time being.

Miller had been police chief since 2007 and is survived by his wife, Amber, and three children, city officials said.

“We are heartbroken by the news,” Mannford Mayor Tyler Buttram said in a statement Monday. “Please keep both families in your prayers as we work to move forward.”

No other information is available at this time.