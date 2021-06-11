Old Dominion are featured performers for Guy Fieri’s ‘Restaurant Reboot’, celebrating local restaurants

Courtesy of Medium Rare

Old Dominion will take the stage this Saturday during Guy Fieri’s Restaurant Reboot, a primetime special aimed at empowering and supporting restaurant owners.

The guys of Old Dominion are repping the country genre in a musical lineup that also includes DJ Diplo. They’ll give their performance from Nashville venue The Basement East, a beloved Music City hotspot that was hit hard not only by the COVID-19 pandemic but also by a March 2020 tornado that ripped through Middle Tennessee.

Guy’s Restaurant Reboot will air on Saturday on Fieri’s Facebook page beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The event benefits the restaurant industry and will feature over $300,000 in grants to be awarded to different businesses over the course of the special.

Also making an appearance during the show will be Kane Brown, who is among the guest stars offering up their own culinary concoctions as part of the Off the Hook Celebrity Creations series. Like Old Dominion, Kane is also keeping his role in the show local to Nashville, spotlighting hot chicken restaurant Party Fowl.

