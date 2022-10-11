Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne & more join lineup for Gregg Allman tribute concert

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Several country artists are taking part in a tribute to Gregg Allman.

In honor of what would have been the southern rock icon’s 75th birthday on December 8, Allman’s friend and manager, Michael Lehman, along with Lindsay Lehman, producer Wally Wilson and musical director Kenny Greenberg, have organized The Midnight Rider: Gregg Allman’s 75th Birthday Jam.

Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne and Lady A‘s Charles Kelley will all perform at the event taking place at one of the Allman Brothers Band frontman’s favorite venues, the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

Country newcomer Jackson Dean and British singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas, who’s John Osborne‘s wife, will also pay tribute alongside NEEDTOBREATHE, Shakey Graves and Shaun Munday.

Tickets go on sale October 14 at 12 p.m. ET.

Allman passed away in 2017 at the age of 69 due to complications from liver cancer.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.