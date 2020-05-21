Old Dominion “can’t wait” to take the virtual stage for this years’s 'GMA' Summer Concert Series

ABC/Image Group LA

Old Dominion are representing the country contingent on Good Morning America’s upcoming Summer Concert Series roster. The event will be virtual this year.

The group shared their excitement on social media, commenting that they “can’t wait” for their performance on July 3. While the band is the only country act on the bill, they won’t be the only performing artists with a country connection: Pop star Bebe Rexha, who scored a massive crossover hit with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant to Be,” is also planning to play.

Pop superstar Katy Perry will kick things off on Friday with a performance of her new single, “Daisies.”

Joining those acts on the lineup will be John Legend, Mariah Carey, Sia, Kygo featuring OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard, Ellie Goulding, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, reggae star Shaggy featuring Sting and more.

Here is the complete lineup so far:

5/22 -- Katy Perry

5/29 -- Kygo featuring OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard

6/5 -- Billie Joe Armstrong

6/19 -- John Legend

6/26 -- Sia

7/3 -- Old Dominion

7/10 -- Shaggy featuring Sting

8/21 -- Megan Thee Stallion

Dates TBA:

Mariah Carey

Bebe Rexha

Black Eyed Peas

Ellie Goulding

Skip Marley & H.E.R.

The 2020 Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Caesars Rewards.

