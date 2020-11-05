Old Dominion, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice + more are just-announced performers at the Tunie Awards

ABC/Image Group LA

The Tunie Awards — that is, Waffle House and TouchTunes’ awards ceremony for the most-played artists on their jukeboxes — may be one of the quirkiest music awards shows out there, but the lineup of artists scheduled to perform is certainly no joke.



Carly Pearce, Lee Brice, Old Dominion, LoCash and rock group Shinedown have just been announced as performers at the 3rd annual Tunie Awards, taking place on November 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET. They’re joining an already illustrious lineup that includes Luke Combs, Kid Rock and Chris Stapleton on the virtual stage.

In fact, Chris is a favorite at the awards show: He took home a whopping four trophies at last year’s show. He was Waffle House’s most-played country artist in 2019, and claimed all-genre mentions, too, for his 2015 breakout hit, “Tennessee Whiskey.”



Waffle House loves Chris, and the feeling seems to be mutual — last year, he even showed up in person at the 2019 Tunie Awards to accept his trophies.

This year’s Tunies event will be the third annual show of its kind, and will make its debut on virtual platform Stabal. The $3 ticket supports Sweet Relief, an organization dedicated to supporting music industry professionals impacted by financial hardship, illness and, this year, the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, some artists will be donating autographed items to support Sweet Relief during the show. Chris has autographed some vinyl in support of the cause, as have Old Dominion, Kid Rock, Lauren Alaina and more.

🙌 To say thanks for his nomination, @ChrisStapleton has given us signed copies of From A Room: Volume 1 & 2 on vinyl to give away! 🎟️ To enter, donate a min of $3 to @SweetRelief via the link below and enter the code CHRIS at checkout. Enter here >> https://t.co/EGJIHoFI1u pic.twitter.com/5z3nEnEqpX — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) November 2, 2020

