Old Dominion gears up for Summer 2020 We Are Old Dominion Tour with Dustin Lynch, Carly Pearce

ABC/Image Group LAOld Dominion are hitting the road this summer, and they’re taking a stacked lineup of opening acts with them. Carly Pearce and Dustin Lynch are joining the band for several U.S. dates in 2020.

According to Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey, Carly and Dustin aren’t just two of country's fastest-rising acts -- they’re old pals of the band's, too.

“We are so excited for this lineup! We’ve had the pleasure of playing shows and making music with both Carly Pearce and Dustin Lynch for years now,” Matthew says in a statement. “Dustin brings the heat like no other, and it will be amazing to have a female act as strong as Carly out there with us!”

Before hitting the road with Carly and Dustin, Old Dominion plans to trek through Canada for the winter leg of their 2020 tour. Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick are on deck as openers for those dates, and Carly will also play three of the shows. Between their own headlining dates, Old Dominion will also join Kenny Chesney for his 2020 Chillaxification Stadium Tour.

The new tour announcement comes on the heels of the group’s eighth #1 single at country radio, “One Man Band.” They released their self-titled third studio album, which they co-produced with Nashville songwriting legend Shane McAnally, last October.

The newly-announced shows kick off on May 5 in Key West, Fla. For a complete list of dates and ticketing information, visit the group’s website.

