Old Dominion hosting Crew Appreciation Sale on Friday

Old Dominion is paying it forward to the members of their road crew who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the mass shutdown of live events.

On Friday, the band is hosting a Crew Appreciation Sale, with money made from merchandise sales on their website going to the people who support them while on tour.

“Our road crew is like family to us. To help them out while we’re off the road, all proceeds from this Friday’s online sales will go directly to them,” the band says in a statement.

Items available for purchase include new sweatshirts, including a pair that promote OD’s current single “Never Be Sorry.” There’s also a limited edition cap, signed photos and CDs and more.

Additionally, the hitmaking band is hosting a livestream tonight at 6 p.m. ET on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

By Cillea Houghton

