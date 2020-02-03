Old Dominion release Thomas Rhett-penned "Some People Do" as new single

RCA Records

RCA RecordsOld Dominion have reached the "breaking point" with their next single.

The CMA Award-winning band has announced "Some People Do" as their new single. Co-written by Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey with Thomas Rhett, Shane McAnally and Jesse Frasure, "Some People Do" is a piano ballad that issues an apology to the people we hurt in life.

“It’s a breaking-point kind of song. I think inherently we’re all good people and want to be good people, but no matter who you are, sometimes you hurt the ones you love," Matthew says on Instagram. "It’s about that desire to be the best person you can be for those people."

Thomas also turned to Instagram to share his excitement that the track is the group's next single, citing it as "probably one of my favorite songs I’ve ever been a part of writing."

"Some People Do" comes of the heels of Old Dominion's latest number-one hit, "One Man Band." Both songs are featured on their chart-topping self-titled album.

