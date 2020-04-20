Old Dominion releases mini-documentary about the selfless star of the 'Some People Do' video

Mason Allen

Mason AllenOld Dominion's video for their new single, "Some People Do," stars a special person, and they're shining a spotlight on him in a behind-the-scenes documentary.

Jason Schneidman is the star of the video, which highlights his journey from drug addiction to giving haircuts to those who are homeless.

The band has also unveiled a mini-documentary that offers more insight into Jason's story, including his experience as a former drug addict and the year-long sobriety program he completed. "It taught me that I had to be of service in order to stay sober. It dawned on me that I actually do what I loved doing," Jason says in a sit-down interview with Old Dominon.

He's since become a hairdresser and founded The Men's Groomer Foundation, which puts money made at his salon toward addiction treatment centers, and scholarships to help take people off the street.

Jason is the band's go-to stylist when they're in Los Angeles. In February, they organized a community event there to help the homeless, providing them with a pizza dinner at Venice Beach, learning their stories while Jason and his team cut their hair.

"Everyone was just so grateful, even if you just took a few minutes to just talk to them," lead singer Matthew Ramsey recalls of the experience. "They were just grateful for that communication."

The mini-documentary also features interviews with members of the homeless community who participated in the event. "The haircut itself is the action of someone saying 'hey I care.' And that's heavy," one man remarked.

"Some People Do" is the third single off Old Dominion's self-titled 2019 album.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



