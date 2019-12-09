Old Dominion rises to the top of the chart with "One Man Band"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LA This week, Old Dominion's second single from their self-titled third album becomes their latest number one.

"We first played 'One Man Band' live in January and you all sang it so loudly!!" OD tweeted on Monday, along with a concert clip of the song. "We knew then it needed to be our next single."

"Thank you for embracing this song and making it #1 and our biggest song to date!!" they added.

The CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year topped the country chart back in April with their previous single, "Make It Sweet."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.