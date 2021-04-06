Old Dominion to perform on mental health livestream, 'Set Break'

ABC

Old Dominion is doing their part to bring awareness to mental health in the music industry by signing on to perform on the Set Break livestream event in support of the cause.

The band joins a multi-genre lineup that includes Alanis Morissette, Leon Bridges, Sara Bareilles, Ben Folds, Michael Franti, “Own It” singer Bailey Bryan, Grammy-nominated Americana singer Yola, and many more.

The virtual event will feature live performances from across the world, in addition to immersive wellness experiences and public service announcements from music industry professionals. The showcase is presented by Backline, a nonprofit that connects music industry professionals with mental health and wellness resources.

The concert is free to view but Backline will be accepting donations, with a portion of the proceeds going to Crew Nation, Live Nation’s relief fund for live music crew members, and Sweet Relief’s Mental Health Fund, which offers financial assistance to music professionals seeking mental health care.

Set Break streams on Twitch on April 10 at 2 p.m. ET.

