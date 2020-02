View this post on Instagram

We Are Old Dominion started as a sign-off for our shows, but it’s turned into our motto and a daily reminder of why we do what we do. We’ve had the pleasure of playing shows and making music with both @dustinlynchmusic and @carlypearce for years now. Dustin brings the heat like no other, and it will be amazing to have a female act as strong as Carly out there with us! We’ll see you on the #weareolddominion tour. Link in bio for dates