Old Dominion unveils 'Band Behind the Curtain', a three-pack EP of hits they wrote for other artists

Many fans know Old Dominion as the hitmaking country group with songs like “Some People Do,” “One Man Band” and “Hotel Key” under their belts.



But in addition to being prolific recording artists, they’re also successful songwriters who’ve penned hits for many fellow country stars. That’s the side of themselves the group is spotlighting in their new EP, Band Behind the Curtain.



“Once you write a great song, it’ll find its home,” reflects band member Trevor Rosen. “But first and foremost, you just gotta try and write a great song.”

Old Dominion’s new project spotlights three songs that did just that, going on to make powerful impressions on fans and at radio with the artists who recorded them.

The tracks are Kenny Chesney’s “Save it for a Rainy Day,” Sam Hunt’s “Make You Miss Me” and Dierks Bentley’s “Say You Do.” All three tracks were big hits for the artists that recorded them, and in this new collection, Old Dominion share their performances of the songs.

Beyond that, the band also shared a 10-minute film that details how each song came together, and the story of how each track ultimately landed in the lap of the artists who wound up recording it.



In addition to writing big hits for their fellow stars, Old Dominion has had a banner year as artists in 2020. They brought home numerous trophies and nominations at the ACM and CMA Awards, and most recently, they notched their first two Grammy nominations.





By Carena Liptak

