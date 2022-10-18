Old Dominion unveils dates for No Bad Vibes Tour

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Old Dominion is bringing the good vibes with their upcoming tour.

The five-piece band will set off on the No Bad Vibes Tour this spring, and they’re taking a team of up-and-coming country acts with them.

OD made the announcement during Whiskey Jam, a weekly live music showcase in Nashville, on Monday night. Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, Shawn Austin and Greylan James were also part of Monday’s lineup, surprising the audience with the news that they will all be joining them on the road as openers.

The trek begins on January 19 in Evansville, IN and travels through the U.S. and Canada before wrapping on June 30 in Lake Tahoe, NV.

“At the #NoBadVibesTour, we want y’all to feel happy… like you can forget about whatever is bothering you or whatever’s weighing you down. Just come and hangout with us, and escape for a couple hours,” the band shares. “We can’t wait to see you! Hopefully you’ll walk out feeling a little lighter than when you walked in.”

Frank and Kassi will join the band for their U.S. dates, while Shawn, Greylan and Steven Lee Olson will be the opening acts for the shows in Canada.

Tickets go on sale on October 28 at 10 a.m. Visit OD’s website for a full list of dates.

