Old Dominion will “Never Be Sorry” in their dreamy, imaginative new music video

Superstar group Old Dominion embark on a dreamy and whimsical adventure in the music video for their new single, “Never Be Sorry.”



In the first shot, frontman Matthew Ramsey reaches into a night sky and, pulling a lamp chain attached to the moon, switches on the sun. That sets the tone for a surrealist clip that flips easily between performance video and animation, as the group launches into the first verse of the song.



The video for “Never Be Sorry” was directed by Mason Allen, a frequent collaborator for Old Dominion and one who has helped the group create some memorable music videos this year. Prior to the release of “Never Be Sorry,” Mason also worked on the video for the group’s single “One Man Band,” which won Old Dominion their first-ever CMT Music Awards trophy earlier this month.

“Never Be Sorry,” currently climbing the charts, features an easygoing, poppy melody with lyrics that juxtapose regret-tinged heartache against an upbeat musical backdrop. It’s the fourth single from the band’s self-titled 2019 album, a project that also produced fan-favorite songs like “Make it Sweet” and “Some People Do.”





By Carena Liptak

