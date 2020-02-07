Old Dominion’s Brad Tursi has partnered with a new NYC restaurant in tribute to his late brother

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAOld Dominion bandmate Brad Tursi has partnered with a new Italian restaurant, Da Toscano, which is opening in New York City. In a post on the band’s Instagram, Brad explained the personal backstory behind his partnership with the business.

Da Toscano is being opened by his friend, head chef Michael Toscano, but Brad has yet another connection to the restaurant: His late brother, Drew, once worked for Michael.

“My little brother, Drew, was a young chef working under Michael when a few years ago, he suddenly passed away,” Brad wrote. “Being a part of this restaurant has helped me pay tribute to my brother and his memory while also supporting Michael and his amazing talent! The food is delicious!!”

Per Da Toscano’s website, the restaurant, which is located in Greenwich Village, held its official opening on Thursday. The menu features Italian classics such as pasta dishes and a daily seafood selection.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion is gearing up to launch their new single, “Some People Do,” to country radio in March. The song follows previous chart-topping hits “Make it Sweet” and “One Man Band.”

