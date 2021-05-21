Old Dominion’s “I Was on a Boat That Day” staves off heartache with a good tequila buzz

Arista Nashville

Fans of Old Dominion already know that the band mates often bring their senses of humor and fun-loving personalities to their songs, and “I Was on a Boat That Day” is a perfect example.

Starting off with a raucous countdown, the new single launches into the breezy, uptempo story of a guy spending a perfect day out on the water. The only problem? His love interest seems to be leaving him. But that’s a problem for another day: From the vantage point of his boat, all of life’s problems seem hazy and far away.

Listening to the song, it’s obvious just how much fun Old Dominion had making it. “…You are hearing us in the full joy of making music together,” lead singer Matthew Ramsey explains on Instagram.

“From the moment I counted the band off, we were smiling from beginning to end,” he continues. “The tequila was flowing, the laughter was loud and we knew in that moment we were creating something that would bring y’all as much joy as it was bringing us.”

“I Was on a Boat That Day” arrived on Friday, the same day tickets went on sale for Old Dominion’s Live From the Ballpark Tour.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.