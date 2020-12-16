Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey releasing hopeful "It's Christmas and We're Still Here" tonight

ABC

Old Dominion‘s Matthew Ramsey is using his new Christmas song as a method of paying it forward.

Matt recently shared the demo of a song he wrote called “It’s Christmas and We’re Still Here,” and after many requests from fans, the songwriter will officially release it tonight at midnight.

The peaceful number is in line with the classic Old Dominion sound, yet offers a sense of warmth that reflects the holiday season, wrapped around a hopeful message.

“I hope that secret Santa’s got it in his plans/To help us put our pride and differences aside/And share a little cheer/Before the chance disappears/It’s Christmas and we’re still here,” Matt sings sweetly over a twinkling acoustic melody.

“It’s been a hard year. No doubt. I wrote this song because I needed it,” he shares in a follow-up post. “After I posted it the other day, the responses made me realize other people felt the same.”

Proceeds from the song will go toward the singer’s nonprofit, The My Hometown Fund. In partnership with The Community Foundation in his home state of West Virginia, the fund helps bring music and arts education into rural communities.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.