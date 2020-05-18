Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey to partake in Twitch 'Sessions'

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAMatthew Ramsey of Old Dominion is participating in Sessions, a weekly virtual festival hosted by the entertainment app Twitch.

The OD frontman is set to participate in the third installment of Sessions this week, performing and engaging in live conversation alongside multi genre artists including Hanson, Dawes, Alexander 23and more.

The event is in benefit of MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund, which provides support for members of the music industry impacted by the pandemic, including recovery and emergency programs to provide health and financial aid. A "Donate Here" button will be available during the live stream, so you can contribute.

You can watch the event on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET on Twitch.

Matt will virtually unite with his Old Dominion band mates tonight with an appearance on The Late Show with James Corden on CBS.

