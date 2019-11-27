"On a Night Like This," 'CMA Country Christmas' is pushing Lady A back into the studio

ABC/Mark Levine

By the next yuletide season, we may be enjoying new holiday music from Lady Antebellum.

The trio teased that ABC's CMA Country Christmas special is the reason, as they prepared to perform at the event's tenth taping.

"Honestly, it's kind of pushing us to go, 'We need to kind of revamp and add some more songs to our Christmas record, because it's been so many years,'" Hillary Scott revealed. "Yeah, we've been so lucky, they've asked us to be a part of the show so many times, that we're kind of getting low on the ones left to sing."

"So this year it's kind of putting some pressure on us," she added. "Like next summer, we might be having to work on some things."

Lady A originally put out A Merry Little Christmas in 2010, and then expanded the EP to the full album titled On This Winter's Night in 2012.

For this year's show, they're dipping into their new album, Ocean.

"They allowed us to do a song off our new record called 'On a Night Like This,'" Charles Kelley says, "which has a very Christmas feel, going into 'Silent Night.' And so, [we're] really looking forward to that and doing 'White Christmas.'"

Trisha Yearwood hosts the 2019 edition of CMA Country Christmas next Tuesday night, with Chris Janson, Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley, Chris Young, Runaway June, Brett Young and more set to join her. The two-hour show starts at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

