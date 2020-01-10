On good "Faith," Galantis releases acoustic version of Dolly Parton collaboration

Big Beat Records

Big Beat RecordsDance music duo Galantis has released an acoustic version of their collaboration with Dolly Parton, "Faith."

Following the October release of the EDM version of the song -- which also features Dutch singer, songwriter and rapper Mr. Probz -- the duo has reimagined the song from an acoustic perspective. The programmed claps and drum loops are replaced with the sound of a soothing acoustic guitar tinged with violin, but Dolly's voice still shines.

The country legend comes in on the second verse before joining Mr. Probzr on the chorus, singing "Have a little faith in me."

The collaboration is a cover of a John Hiatt song first released in 1987. Hiatt's original version has appeared on several movie soundtracks, including My Best Friend's Girl and Look Who's Talking Now.

Dolly performed the song during her faith-based medley at the 2019 CMA Awards.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.