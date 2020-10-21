On her first birthday, Brett Young tributes his little ‘Lady’ with a special performance video

Kit Wood

Brett Young’s baby girl, Presley, celebrated her first birthday on Wednesday. To celebrate the big day, the singer shared a very special video of himself performing “Lady,” a song that he wrote for his daughter shortly before her birth.



“Lady” is a tribute not only to Presley, but also to her mom, Taylor. In the song’s lyrics, Brett expresses his hope that the couple’s first child will not only take after his wife physically, but also look to Taylor to learn patience and grace.

“You can always run to daddy / You’ll always be my baby / But look at her, baby girl / And you’ll learn how to be a lady,” he sings in the song’s chorus.

The performance that Brett shared comes from a show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium that he gave last month. It was one in a series of socially distanced concerts sponsored by the venue, which welcomed back a limited number of in-person fans as well as livestreaming the event.



“Lady” is currently climbing the charts at country radio, and may be poised to become Brett’s seventh consecutive number-one hit.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



