On new duet, Luke Combs and Jameson Rodgers team up to share a 'Cold Beer'

Columbia Nashville/River House ArtistsLuke Combs has teamed up with up-and-coming artist Jameson Rodgers for a new collaboration called "Cold Beer Calling My Name."

The breezy number finds the two tipping back a couple of cold ones as Jameson sings first verse, which finds him kicking off the weekend with the promise of a good time. Luke takes on the second verse, seating himself front row at a "hillbilly rock show," high on the buzz of anticipated fun.

"Feel lucky as a seven/Yet sometimes heaven is a pocket full of payday green/And my baby putting sugar on me/Yeah it's sure been a pretty damn good day/And there's a cold beer calling my name," they sing in the chorus.

Jameson co-wrote the song with Hunter Phelps, Brett Tyler and Alysa Vanderheym while opening for Luke on his 2019 Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour and decided to pitch the superstar on the collaboration.

"I know he’s a cold beer drinker like myself – and luckily it worked out and I’m excited for everybody to hear it,” he says.

Jameson's debut single, "Some Girls," is currently in the top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

